Theatre's aiming for a more accessible 2018

THE Watermill Theatre in Bagnor has announced plans to offer more audio-described performances in 2018.

As part of its commitment to making “accessible theatre for all”, the venue will offer audio description on four of its shows in the first half of the year for blind and partially sighted audience members.

Audio-described performances will be available for the following productions: Teddy, a punchy new rock’n’roll musical set in Fifties London; a new version of Sheridan’s The Rivals; Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream; and Jerusalem byJez Butterworth, which is being staged at the Watermill in its first major revival since its award-winning London run featuring Wolf Hall star Mark Rylance in the lead role.

Lixi Chivas, one of the Watermill’s audio-describers, said: “It’s really important to us to be able to welcome all audience members and we’re delighted to extend our provision for blind and visually impaired individuals. Although many do not realise it, audio-described performances have been part of the Watermill’s programme for many years and we are pleased to now offer this service for even more of our productions.”

The next audio-described performance is for Teddy at 1.30pm on Saturday, February 10.

A full list of dates and ticket prices for each show can be found by visiting www.watermill.org.uk/access

A free “touch tour” is also offered before each audio-described performance, giving blind or partially sighted theatregoers the opportunity to explore the auditorium, handle props and costumes and meet members of the cast ahead of the show. On February 10, this takes place at noon.