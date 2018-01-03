Cash on the road

Remembering the pop star who loved his rural retreat
THE critically acclaimed Johnny Cash Roadshow touches down at the Swan Theatre in High Wycombe next Thursday (January 11) from 7.30pm.
Singer-songwriter Clive John is known to thousands across Europe at the “voice of Johnny Cash” and his theatre production is the only show of its kind to be endorsed by the Cash family.
His deep, distinctive vocals are spot on and will evoke country magic with cherished choice cuts that will include Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues and A Thing Called Love.
John will be accompanied by John Martin Bentley on bass, Nick Davis, guitars, and Darren Bazzoni on drums. Backing vocals come courtesy of the Carter sisters, Louise Masters and Amanda Stone
Tickets are £24 (Con £22) from 01494 512000 or www.wycombeswan.co.uk
