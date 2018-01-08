Charity shows

YOUNG actors from Wargrave staged a performance of Hansel and Gretel.

Members of the Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s junior and youth group performed Tales Dark and Grimm, a retelling of the fairytale, on several nights in December.

The proceeds will go to the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

The group is to perform Ali Baba from January 24 to 28. For more information, visit www.wargravetheatre.co.uk