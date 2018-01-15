Teenage rebellion that spawned a rock 'n' roll revival

AWARD-winning musical Teddy began its five-week run at the Watermill Theatre at Bagnor yesterday (Thursday).

Set in the aftermath of the Blitz against a backdrop of austerity, it tells the story of Teddy and Josie, all dressed up and ready to hit the streets of London for an unforgettable night out, no matter how dangerous the consequences.

Teddy is a story of teenage rebellion and the birth of a new musical era. The music comprises original songs plus well-known hits from the Fifties performed live by the on-stage band Johnny Valentine and the Broken Hearts.

The cast includes Molly Chesworth as Josie, Andrew Gallo as Sammy “The Sticks” Smith, George Parker in the title role of Teddy, Freya Parks as Jenny O’Malley, Harrison White as Buster Watson) and Dylan Wood as Johnny Valentine.

This musical reunites Tristan Bernays with director Eleanor Rhode and choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, following the recent success of their hit production Boudica at The Globe and Frankenstein at The Watermill Theatre and Wilton’s Music Hall.

Teddy was first seen at the Southwark Playhouse in 2015 and has music by Dougal Irvine with musical direction by Harrison White, set design by Max Dorey, lighting design by Christopher Nairne, sound design by Max Pappenheim, costume design by Holly Rose Henshaw and casting by Natalie Gallacher.

It is the first production of the Watermill Theatre’s spring season which runs at until Saturday, February 10.

The production won best new musical at the Off West End Awards in 2016 and will tour nationally before a London season at The Vaults, Waterloo, from March 29 to May 5.

Performances are from Monday to Saturday (7.30pm), Thursday and Saturday (2.30pm), Saturday, February 10 (1.30pm and 6.30pm). Tickets are £15 to £26.50 from the box office on 01635 46044 or www.watermill.org.uk