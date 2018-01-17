Edinburgh hit's back by popular demand!

A ONE-act comedy that previewed in the barn of Goring’s Catherine Wheel pub before going on to enjoy a sell-out run at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival is back in town by popular demand.

Directed by Tim Schulz, 15% of The Seagull is the story of two women trying to produce their own version of the Chekhovian classic The Seagull with limited resources and completely unfettered enthusiasm.

Deserted by almost all her acting company, Liberty Martin is convinced the show must go on — accompanied by her one remaining cast member, Cheryl Mayer.

Following on from its original Goring run, the show’s producers have been receiving requests for a comeback ever since.

This time around the venue is Goring Village Hall but the Catherine Wheel is providing the bar for pre- and post-theatre drinks.

The show is being staged tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday). Doors open at 7pm and curtain-up is 8pm. Tickets are £10 from the Catherine Wheel or by calling (01491) 872 379.

Liberty Martin plays Liberty, a young drama graduate convinced she was born to play Nina in The Seagull. Cheryl Mayer plays Cheryl, a girl with some time to kill between shifts at the chip shop and an innate ability to get things done.

Latest 7’s reviewer called the two-hander “an almost faultless production” while Broadway Baby said: “Mayer and Martin open up the possibilities of theatre by showing how much can be achieved with just two actresses, a few silly props and a very clever script.”

Director Tim Schulz said: “It really is a show for everyone — classic lovers to theatre novices… What better place for a revival of my favourite show, in my favourite village.”

For more information, visit www.mayerandmartin.com