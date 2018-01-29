Your guide to all the Christmas and New Year shows

In order of start date, here is a selection of Christmas shows and pantomimes stretching into the New Year. If you know of any others, or have a show you would like to see included, please email mwilson@henleystandard.co.uk

November 16 to December 31 — The Borrowers, The Watermill, Bagnor. Tickets: £11 to £21 (November 16 to December 14), £12 to £23 (December 16 to 31), schools £8.50. Box office: 01635 46044 and www.watermill.org.uk

November 21 to December 30 — Miki, Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead. Tickets: £13.50 (concessions available). Box office: 01628 78899 and www.nordenfarm.org

November 24 to January 7 — Jack and the Beanstalk, Oxford Playhouse. Tickets: prices vary by performance. Box office: 01865 305305 and www.oxfordplayhouse.com

November 29 to January 7 — Sleeping Beauty, Theatre Royal, Windsor. Tickets from £17. Box office: www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk and 01753 853888.

November 30 to January 3 — Beauty and the Beast, South Hill Park, Bracknell. Tickets: prices vary by performance. Box office: 01344 484123 and www.southhillpark.org.uk

December 2 to January 6 — A Christmas Carol, The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford. Tickets: £13.50 to £32. Box office: 01865 319450 and www.thenorthwall.com

December 7 to January 7 — A New Coat for Christmas, Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford. Tickets: adults £9, children £7. Box office: 01865 305305 and www.oxfordplayhouse.com

December 8 to 30 — The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Cornerstone, Didcot. Tickets: adult £15, concessions £13.50, members £12, family £50. Box office: www.cornerstone-arts.org and 01235 515144.

December 9 to 31 — Jack and the Beanstalk, Wycombe Swan. Tickets: prices vary by

performance. Box office: 01494 512000 and www.wycombeswan.co.uk

December 9 to January 7 — Peter Pan, Hexagon, Reading. Tickets: prices vary by

performance. Box office: 0118 960 6060 and www.readingarts.com

December 13 to January 6 — War Horse, New Theatre Oxford. Tickets: £12.50 to £43.50. Box office: 0844 871 3020 and www.atgtickets.com

December 15 to 28 — Robin Hood, Kenton Theatre, Henley. Tickets: adult £22, child £16, concessions £20, family £65. Box office: (01491) 575698 and www.kentontheatre.co.uk

December 16 to 21 — Aladdin and the Magical Lamp, Jacqueline du Pré Music Building, St Hilda’s College, Oxford. Tickets: £7 (under-ones free). Box office: www.ticketsoxford.com and 01865 305305. See also: www.st-hildas.ox.ac.uk

December 16 to 24 — Reading Rep presents Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas at The Studio, Reading College. Tickets: adult £9, concessions £7, family £25. concessions. Box office: www.readingrep.com/alby-the-penguin-saves-christmas

December 30 to January 6 — Henley Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella at the Kenton Theatre, Henley. Tickets: adult £13.50, senior/student/child £9.50. Box office: (01491) 575698. Website: www.kentontheatre.co.uk. See also: www.henleychildrenstheatre.co.uk

January 11 to 13 — Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group presents Dick Whittington & His Cat, Loddon Hall, Twyford. Tickets: £8 to £10 with concessions available. Box office: 07378 163771 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/twyrusdrama. See also: www.twyrusdrama.org.uk

January 12 to 27 — The Sinodun Players present Cinderella, a rock’n’roll panto, at the Corn Exchange, Wallingford. Tickets: prices vary by performance. Box office: (01491) 825000 and www.cornexchange.org.uk

January 24 to 28 — Wargrave Theatre

Workshop presents Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves at the Woodclyffe Hall. Box office: 0333 666 4466 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/wargravetheatre. See also: www.wargravetheatre.co.uk

January 25 to 27 — The Shiplake and Dunsden Dramatic Organisation (SHADDO) presents Alice in Wonderland at Shiplake Memorial Hall. Tickets will be on sale after Christmas from shops including Shiplake Corner Shop and Binfield Heath Post Office. See also: www.shaddo.org.uk

January 27 to February 3 — Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society presents The Emperor’s New Clothes by Hans Christian Andersen at Woodcote Village Hall. Tickets and times: (01491) 680573, email wadsboxoffice@gmail.com or visit www.woodcotedrama.co.uk