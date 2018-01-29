Talent contest is still taking entries — just!

THERE is still time — just about — to register to take part in this year’s Henley’s Got Talent contest at the Kenton Theatre.

Entries for the fun event on Saturday, February 3, close tonight (Friday).

The competition is open to primary school pupils and older students — something that will be reflected on the day, with younger entrants from years one to six taking to the stage at the New Street theatre from 2pm, followed by entrants from years seven to 13 from 7pm.

This year’s event is presented by Councillor Kellie Hinton, Henley’s youngest ever mayor, who was 31 when she donned the chain of office in May last year.

Kellie, who herself performed at the Kenton as part of the Henley Youth Festival back in the Nineties, is using her mayoral year to raise funds for the town’s four state primary schools — Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Trinity and Valley Road.

She said: “I’m really grateful that the Kenton has managed to squeeze in a whole day for us to be able to raise funds for my chosen charities.

“I’m really excited about being able to showcase our stunning young people — it would be great to have poetry readers, comedy, sketches, fire eaters, singers, dancers, acrobats and all sorts on display!”

As the name suggests, Henley’s Got Talent is open to young performers with a talent — from dancers to musicians to comedians.

Those already lined up to perform include pupils from the four primary schools, plus older students from Gillotts and The Henley College.

Performers must register in advance, with rehearsals scheduled to take place on Friday, February 2.

To apply to take part, email Kellie Hinton at kellie@thehintons.me by midnight tonight (Friday).

Tickets for the 2pm and 7pm performances are £10 for adults and £6 for children.

For more information or to book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk