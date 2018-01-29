Have you got a spare room to rent to a visiting actor?

THE Mill at Sonning is seeking accommodation for our visiting actors.

If you live relatively close to the theatre and you have a spare bedroom that you’d be happy to rent out, we’d love to add you to our “Digs List”!

The theatre employs actors from all over the country on an ongoing basis. Good, affordable, comfortable digs — for people who don’t live in the region — is an important consideration.

An actor may request to stay with you for anything from a couple of nights to the full duration of their stay — approximately eight weeks — so timings vary. Once on the list you can, of course, choose not to accept any bookings which aren’t convenient for you.

The price is also up to you, but as a guide an actor will expect to pay around £65 to £85 a week.

We are hugely grateful to people who open their homes to our actors, so by way of thanks we will invite people on our Digs List to see the opening night of our shows on complimentary tickets.

If you are interested in joining the Mill’s Digs List, please call Vanessa Hicks on 0118 969 6039 or email vanessa@millatsonning.com