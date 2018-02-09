Four Weddings and a fund-raiser

THE actor, producer and campaigner Hugh Grant will be “in conversation” at the Oxford Playhouse next month — for one night only.

Join him as he discusses his life, career and battles with the press at 7pm on Sunday, March 4.

A one-off event, the evening is presented by the Oxford Playhouse and press campaigners Hacked Off — of which Grant is a prominent supporter.

As well as playing the lead in hit films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually, the star’s personal life has been the subject of considerable press interest over the years.

He recently settled a phone hacking damages claim and has campaigned for Hacked Off ever since.

All proceeds from “Hugh Grant in Conversation” will be shared between the Oxford Playhouse Trust and Hacked Off.

Tickets are priced £30 with discounts available and go on general sale at noon tomorrow (Saturday, February 10).

To book, call the Oxford Playhouse box office on 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com