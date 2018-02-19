Opera singer Rosie is an 'inbetweener'

NEXT Friday (February 23) promises to be twice as nice for opera lovers — with not one but two events taking place in Henley town centre.

Opera Prelude’s spring season continues at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 10.30am to 12.30pm with “Zwischenfach”.

Presented by Rosie Clifford accompanied by Natalie Burch on piano, this lecture-recital is subtitled “Stuck in the Middle with You — Shades of Grey in a Black-and-White Industry”.

The term “zwischenfach” — meaning “between fachs” — refers to the German “fach” system of categorising voices. The enduring question is what happens to the voices that fall in between.

As a self-confessed “zwischenfach” herself, mezzo-soprano Rosie explores what that means in today’s increasingly rigid industry.

The lecture-recital runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm and tickets are £20.

For more information and to book, visit www.thelittleboxoffice.com/

Then at 7.30pm the Merry Opera Company returns to the Kenton Theatre following the success of 2016’s production of La Bohème.

This time around they are bringing Mozart’s classic The Marriage of Figaro to life with a translation by Amanda Holden, directed by John Ramster with music by Harry Sever.

In this new production of

Mozart’s beloved opera buffa, life, liberty and the pursuit of love in the jazz clubs of the Sixties is driving everyone crazy. Figaro loves Susanna, Cherubino loves the Countess, and the Countess loves the Count. The Count is intent on chasing Susanna and on preventing Figaro from marrying her.

Outsmarted not only by a cunning disguise, but also by the arrival of a couple of long-lost parents and by Figaro’s and Susanna’s ingenuity, the Count slowly realises that everyone else is running rings round him...

According to Opera Now magazine: “The Merry Opera Company has a nice line in these slightly offbeat touring shows, performing them with charm, energy and wit.”

Tickets are £20 for adults and £13 for children. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575 698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk