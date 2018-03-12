Horowitz thriller run nears end

A PSYCHOLOGICAL thriller from the pen of Anthony Horowitz has its final three performances at the Wycombe Swan theatre tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Mindgame was first written as a novel before it was adapted as a play, which was first performed in 1999 in Colchester before transferring to the West End.

The plot follows Mark Styler, a writer of “true crime” paperbacks, who tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer.

But he has no idea what he is walking into. First he has to get past Dr Farquhar, the head of Fairfields, the asylum where Easterman is kept.

Horowitz says: “Audiences seem to have been enjoying its mix of shocks, surprises and strange twists. It’s quite a violent thriller but it also has a sense of humour.”

Tickets are priced from £17 to £25. Tonight’s (Friday) and tomorrow’s (Saturday) performances start at 7.30pm. There will also be a matinée performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.

For more information and to book, visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk