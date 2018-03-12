Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Horowitz thriller run nears end

A PSYCHOLOGICAL thriller from the pen of Anthony Horowitz has its final three performances at the Wycombe Swan theatre tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Mindgame was first written as a novel before it was adapted as a play, which was first performed in 1999 in Colchester before transferring to the West End.

The plot follows Mark Styler, a writer of “true crime” paperbacks, who tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer.

But he has no idea what he is walking into. First he has to get past Dr Farquhar, the head of Fairfields, the asylum where Easterman is kept.

Horowitz says: “Audiences seem to have been enjoying its mix of shocks, surprises and strange twists. It’s quite a violent thriller but it also has a sense of humour.”

Tickets are priced from £17 to £25. Tonight’s (Friday) and tomorrow’s (Saturday) performances start at 7.30pm. There will also be a matinée performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.

For more information and to book, visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33