Monday, 12 March 2018

Young singers and performers: This might be the opportunity for you!

SINGERS and performers are being invited to audition for a forthcoming youth production to be performed at the Wormsley Estate in the summer.

Building on the success of last season’s Silver Birch, Garsington Opera’s expanded Youth Company is to stage a production of John Barber’s Eliza and The Swans, with Hazel Gould providing the libretto.

It is an update of Hans Christian Andersen’s Wild Swans, a magical tale of a young princess who has to rescue her brothers from an evil queen. This piece will be performed together with professional musicians and young players.

Organisers are inviting boys aged 9 to 13 and boys and girls aged 13 to 21 from Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire. who are enthusiastic about singing and acting, to take part in a fun workshop audition on March 24 from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, respectively, in High Wycombe.

For more information and to apply, call Julian Guidera on 01865368201 or email julian@garsingtonopera.org

