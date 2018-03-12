Exchange formally re-opened

THE Corn Exchange theatre and cinema in Wallingford has been formally re-opened following a £650,000 renovation.

Edward Hall, artistic director of Hampstead Theatre and Propeller Theatre Company, did this on Friday last week.

He is the son of the late Sir Peter Hall, doyen of the RSC back in the Sixties and director of the National Theatre in the Seventies and Eighties, who first opened the Corn Exchange in December 1978.

The renovation work involved replacing the roof, heating and ventilation systems and several items of theatre equipment, while the auditorium was also given a facelift.

The seats are refurbished, the carpet is new, the walls have been painted and its now possible to view much more of the original Wilder ironwork which supports the roof.

The theatre officially opened its doors in January with a production of Cinderella by the resident company Sinodun Players, making their 70th pantomime which saw 99 per cent of tickets sold across 15 performances.