Change of show for the Chiltern Players

THE Chiltern Players are to present a “Murder Mystery Supper” at Peppard Memorial Hall next Saturday (March 17) following a change of plan, writes Matthew Wilson.

The group had been due to stage an anglicised version of Neil Simon’s 1988 farce Rumours from Thursday, March 15, to Saturday, March 17.

But a spokesman said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we have unfortunately had to postpone our production of Rumours, which will now be presented at a later date. But we will instead be reprising our highly successful Murder Mystery Supper!” Titled Everything in the Garden... the evening is an interactive murder mystery where the audience are guests at a corporate function being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the local ‘garden emporium’, where they are party to the Machiavellian shenanigans that ensue.

Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.45pm start, with a bar and hot drinks available. Tickets include a three-course meal and are priced £15 — available in advance only. For more information and to book, call 07512 392625 or visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk