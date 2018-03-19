Anti-war play has warning

AN anti-war play will be staged at the Progress Theatre in Reading from Monday to Friday next week (March 19 to 24).

Mother Courage and her Children was written by Bertolt Brecht, a German playwright and theatre maker, while he was in exile in Sweden following the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939.

It charts the progress of Anna Fierling and her misfit entourage as they drag their precious wagon across Europe during the Thirty Years War of 1618-48, a long and pointless struggle for religious dominance.

The production is directed by Rachel Taylor and Rhys Lawton, leaders of the Progress Youth Theatre, and the cast includes both youth members and adult actors while the script is the 2009 translation by Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner.

Rachel says: “We’ve discussed everything from the courage of living poor in a disintegrating welfare system; the modern plights of single mothers bringing up their children; the incredible odysseys of refugees through Europe, fleeing from horrors we rarely see but on a screen. It’s certainly a play to sink your teeth into.”

The first staging of a Brecht play in this country was at Progress in 1952 but it has been a decade since the theatre put on its last Brecht production.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) from www.progresstheatre.co.uk