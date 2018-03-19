Monday, 19 March 2018

Musicals tribute

A CELEBRATION of the best of modern stage musicals is coming to the newly reopened Corn Exchange in Wallingford next week.

Showtime is billed as a musical extravaganza featuring the works of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera).

The show runs from Wednesday (March 21) to Saturday, March 24, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm. Tickets are £15. To book, call (01491) 825000 or visit www.cornexchange.org.uk

