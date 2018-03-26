TV prof will share his learning curve

“LIFELONG learning” is a phrase on a lot of lips but someone who knows it’s never too late to learn is Professor Robert Winston.

After previous sell-out appearances, he returns to the Kenton Theatre on Sunday afternoon with a new talk and Q&A called “Improve Your Learning”.

Professor Winston said: “We all can improve how we learn. We learn fastest when young but can continue effective learning into old age. If we keep learning we are likely to be healthier, happier and have a useful, longer life.”

One of the UK’s most instantly recognisable scientists, Professor Winston is a compelling speaker, bringing complex issues to life with infectious enthusiasm and energy.

He has been responsible for making science understandable to generations of TV viewers — from Your Life in Their Hands on the BBC from 1979 and The Human Body in 1998 to more recent documentaries on the human mind.

A Kenton Theatre spokesman said: “This exciting, illustrated talk shows how recent research highlights not only how valuable learning is, but also what we all can do to improve our learning in and out of school, and reap the rewards long afterwards.”

The show, which has a running time of 90 minutes, starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are £18. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk