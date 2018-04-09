Screen star is taking a 'Dive' for theatre!

HE’S the star of stage and screen renowned for his larger-than-life roles in everything from Z-Cars and I, Claudius to Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and, of course, Flash Gordon.

Ask what Brian Blessed will be best remembered for and his turn as Prince Vultan in the 1980 space opera — which he helped turn into a cult classic with such iconic lines as “Gordon’s alive?!” and “Dive!” — will always be near the top of the list.

But with a career as an actor, author, explorer and mountaineer that stretches back half a century, the 81-year-old has almost too many highlights to choose from.

Thankfully, the man himself will be doing the heavy lifting when he returns to the Mill at Sonning on Tuesday (April 10) for a fund-raising event in aid of the 200-seat theatre.

Blessed last performed solo to raise funds for the Mill in January last year and a spokesman for the theatre said: “We are delighted to announce that the amazing Brian Blessed has once again offered to perform his one-man show here at the Mill. He is not taking a fee for the evening and all proceeds are being generously donated to the Mill and the theatre’s ongoing refurbishments.

“Put this date in your diary and don’t miss your chance to ask the indomitable Brian questions about his distinguished and varied career.”

Please note that dinner is not included in the £30 ticket price for this event, which starts at 7pm. However, a glass of champagne is included.

For more information and to book, call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com