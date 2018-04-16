Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Purves in afternoon

BROADCASTER and author Libby Purves will speak at The Watermill theatre on Sunday.

The event, which will take place from 3pm, is a fund-raiser for the venue at Bagnor. Purves is best known for presenting Midweek on BBC Radio 4 for 33 years.

Tickets for An Afternoon with Libby Purves are £25 and £24.50 from the box office on 01635 46044 or www.watermill.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33