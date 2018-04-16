Purves in afternoon

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
BROADCASTER and author Libby Purves will speak at The Watermill theatre on Sunday.
The event, which will take place from 3pm, is a fund-raiser for the venue at Bagnor. Purves is best known for presenting Midweek on BBC Radio 4 for 33 years.
Tickets for An Afternoon with Libby Purves are £25 and £24.50 from the box office on 01635 46044 or www.watermill.org.uk
