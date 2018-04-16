Purves in afternoon

BROADCASTER and author Libby Purves will speak at The Watermill theatre on Sunday.

The event, which will take place from 3pm, is a fund-raiser for the venue at Bagnor. Purves is best known for presenting Midweek on BBC Radio 4 for 33 years.

Tickets for An Afternoon with Libby Purves are £25 and £24.50 from the box office on 01635 46044 or www.watermill.org.uk