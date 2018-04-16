Circus celebration goes berserk

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
A CIRCUS is performing at the Wycombe Swan until Sunday (April 15).
Zippos Circus has brought their latest production Cirque Berserk! direct from London’s West End as part of a 40-week UK tour celebrating 250 years of circus entertainment.
The production will see the return of its most famous and dangerous act — the Globe of Death — in which four motorcyclists ride inside a steel cage at speeds of up to 60mph.
Cirque Berserk! is a company of more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen from across the world, including the award-winning acrobats, the Moustache Brothers, from Brazil.
Performances will be at 5pm today (Friday), 2pm and 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 3pm on Sunday.
Tickets are £20-£29 from the ticket office on 01494 512000 or at www.wycombe
swan.co.uk
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say