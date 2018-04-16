Circus celebration goes berserk

A CIRCUS is performing at the Wycombe Swan until Sunday (April 15).

Zippos Circus has brought their latest production Cirque Berserk! direct from London’s West End as part of a 40-week UK tour celebrating 250 years of circus entertainment.

The production will see the return of its most famous and dangerous act — the Globe of Death — in which four motorcyclists ride inside a steel cage at speeds of up to 60mph.

Cirque Berserk! is a company of more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen from across the world, including the award-winning acrobats, the Moustache Brothers, from Brazil.

Performances will be at 5pm today (Friday), 2pm and 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 3pm on Sunday.

Tickets are £20-£29 from the ticket office on 01494 512000 or at www.wycombe

swan.co.uk