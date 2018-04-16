Monday, 16 April 2018

New lights in ‘hub’ area

FESTOON lighting is to be installed in New Street, Henley, outside the Kenton Theatre.

Strings of lights will also be installed in Boroma Way and Church Avenue as part of the creation of a New Street “neighbourhood hub” and to improve visibility and the safety of pedestrians at night.

The lights will be paid for with £4,885 from South Oxfordshire district councillor Joan Bland’s community grant.

Councillor Bland, who runs Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street, said: “This will be a great benefit to both visitors and residents.

“It will make the theatre more visible to visitors during performances, various festivals and events and regattas during the year.”

