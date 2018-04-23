Teletubbies stage a comeback at theatre

THE Teletubbies will appear at The Hexagon theatre in Reading tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will take to the stage at 10am and 1pm on both days as part of their first ever theatre show created especially for children. There’s plenty of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland, which features all the favorites from the TV series such as the Tubby Phone and Noo-noo, as well as brand new songs.

Tickets are £18 each, £34 for a family of two, £48 for a family of three and £60 for a family of four from 0118 960 6060 or www.readingarts.com