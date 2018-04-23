Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teletubbies stage a comeback at theatre

Teletubbies stage a comeback at theatre

THE Teletubbies will appear at The Hexagon theatre in Reading tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will take to the stage at 10am and 1pm on both days as part of their first ever theatre show created especially for children. There’s plenty of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland, which features all the favorites from the TV series such as the Tubby Phone and Noo-noo, as well as brand new songs.

Tickets are £18 each, £34 for a family of two, £48 for a family of three and £60 for a family of four from 0118 960 6060 or www.readingarts.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33