Top Scottish artist is travelling south

A NEW collection of work by the leading Scottish artist Margaret L Smyth has opened at the Bohun Gallery in Reading Road.

The artist’s first solo show in England, “Travelling South” runs until Saturday, May 12.

Bohun Gallery manager Katie Newman said: “The exhibition provides a unique opportunity, not only for collectors of Smyth’s enigmatic paintings, but also for keen followers of contemporary Scottish art.

“The artist’s highly detailed and intricate storytelling methods are a fine example of the traditional techniques still being taught in the Scottish institutions and her complex practices continue to captivate new audiences since her graduation from the Edinburgh College of Art in the early Eighties.

“Margaret L Smyth’s imagery is led by the enjoyment of combining various disparate elements including toy theatres, Renaissance portraiture, natural history and seascapes, often playing with different scales in the same image.

“Her cast of theatrical characters appear and reappear in different combinations, sizes and scenarios and the viewer begins to see a story emerging.

“The new paintings created for this show explore a cast of characters who have become itinerant performers making their way to Venice for the carnival. Some of them travel in hot air balloons and others sail across the lagoon from the lido and, in one case, become stranded.

“A new artist to Bohun Gallery, this is Margaret’s first solo show with us. Her jewel-like paintings will delight you with their mysterious characters and colourful, detailed storylines. A superb draughtsman, she is one of Scotland’s finest working artists and we look forward to introducing her paintings to a new audience.”

The Bohun Gallery first started showing Scottish artists more than 25 years ago and has since become renowned as one of the leading showcases for Scottish art in the south of England.

Katie added: “Witty reinterpretation of artistic conventions and genres has become integral to the Scottish artistic genre and Margaret L Smyth is a very fine example of this burgeoning Scottish tradition.”

The gallery’s opening hours are 10.30am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays. For more information, including a preview of the works on show, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk