Fish factory foursome are venturing Down Under

A YEAR on from the success of Amanda Whittington’s play Ladies’ Day at the Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave Theatre Workshop is staging the sequel with the same cast reprising their roles. Directed by Ann Roberts, Ladies Down Under finds Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda celebrating their jackpot win with the trip of a lifetime to the land of Oz as they find there is more to life than money and fish factories. During the course of their month-long trip they encounter a number of weird and fascinating Aussie “characters” including a surfer dude, an aristocratic hippie dropout, the fantastic drag queen Koala Bare and then, finally, miles from anywhere, the person who had been the reason for the trip in the first place...

Ladies Down Under is playing from Wednesday (May 9) to Saturday, May 12. Tickets are £12 with concessions £10. To book, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/

wargravetheatre