Hall drama comes in a double helping

WOODCOTE’S amateur thespians are presenting a double helping of drama at the village hall this weekend.

The show, which started last night (Thursday) and runs until tomorrow (Saturday) consists of two one-act plays.

A spokesman for the Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society said: “Our first play is In Need of Care by David E Rowley. This play showcases some of our new younger members.

Two wayward teenage girls have absconded from an ‘approved school’. En route they meet two young lads who threaten to turn them in and the girls have to come up with a fast plan to stop them. This is a poignant tale portraying young lives and relationships.

“Our second play is a comedy — Blue Suede Blues by Diana Raffle. This amusing story takes place in the lounge of a nursing home where two rather bored residents seeking adventure hatch a plan to liven things up. Come along and discover what ensues...

“Curtain-up is at 8pm but the bar will be open from 7.30pm. The ever-popular raffle will take place in the interval.”

Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for students aged 12 to 18. For more information and to book, call Gill Murray on 07767 316165.