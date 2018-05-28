Opera festival back at Wormsley estate

IT’S one of the highlights of the classical musical year — but for opera lovers the wait is nearly over.

Garsington Opera at Wormsley’s 2018 season opens on Thursday (May 31) with a performance of Mozart’s final operatic work Die Zauberflöte (aka The Magic Flute).

Celebrating the triumph of love and reason over chaos and evil, the production sees Prince Tameno and the bird-catcher Papageno set out on a perilous quest to rescue Pamina from the evil Sarastro.

With a start time of 6pm, performances are scheduled for June 2, 8, 14, 17, 22 and 30 — and July 11, 17, 19 and 21.

Performances of Richard Strauss’s Capriccio start on Friday, June 1. The other dates are June 3, 7, 9, 15, 20, 23 and 28. The start time for all performances is 6.15pm.

Guiseppe Verdi’s Falstaff opens on Saturday, June 16, with further performances scheduled for June 18, 21 and 29 — and July 4, 7, 13, 15, 20 and 22 — the last day of this year’s festival. The start time is 6.30pm.

This year’s newly commissioned opera is The Skating Rink by David Sawer and Rory Mullarkey, based on the novel by Roberto Bolaño.

Performances starting at 6.50pm take place on July 5, 8, 10, 14 and 16.

Tickets are priced £110 to £215, including a suggested non-obligatory donation of £70. For more information or to book call the box office on 01865 361636 or visit www.garsingtonopera.org

Following the success of last autumn’s performance of Hospital Passion Play at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Garsington Opera are looking for enthusiastic local adults, who enjoy singing and performing, to join their Adult Company to take part in their next project, which is based on Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Using music from the opera, the project will include a collaboration with the C&C Choir, a choir of residents from sheltered accommodation in North London. It has been created specifically for the Adult Company by Vocal Director Lea Cornthwaite and Director Hazel Gould. Rehearsals will take place in High Wycombe during June and July, with the performance in the award-winning Garsington Opera auditorium on the Wormsley Estate on Friday 3 August 2018.

No audition or prior experience is necessary. To sign up, contact Julian Guidera at julian@garsingtonopera.org or 07812 955874. The schedule is on www.garsingtonopera.org/adult-company.

Garsington Opera strives to create work with their local diverse communities encouraging local adults to become part of their Adult Company. Recent projects have included performances at the Wormsley Estate, the V&A Museum and BBC Arts. giving members the opportunity to develop confidence, new skills and friendships.