Volunteers needed

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help guide audience members through the Reading Abbey quarter during a promenade performance over the weekend of June 23 and 24.

The helpers will escort the audience between the five short scenes taking place throughout the ruins, ensuring they have an enjoyable experience.

In Ruins is an immersive site-specific theatre experience that will bring to life several moments within Reading Abbey’s history as part of a Heritage Lottery Fund project to celebrate the reopening of the Abbey ruins. A spokesman said: “You would need to be available at least one of the days between 10am and 6pm. However, there will be a lunch break where volunteers will be provided with lunch.

“This is an amazing opportunity to become involved in an exciting community project to celebrate Reading’s history, and a chance to experience the brilliant work of several local theatre companies.

To get involved, email john.luther@reading.gov.uk or for more information, visit www.readingabbey

quarter.org.uk