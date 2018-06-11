CSI spin-off show will have a ‘missing person’

IT was one of the longest-running and most successful TV shows of the 2000s, but now CSI’s latest spin-off is coming to a theatre near you.

Crime Scene Improvisation is the brainchild of a group of touring comedians who had wearied of the endlessly competitive nature of the stand-up circuit and wanted to work more collaboratively — as cast member James Cann recalls.

He said: “Lee Apsey and Rachel Thorn met five years ago at an improv workshop and decided they wanted to make a murder-mystery show. They found myself, Nicola Lucey and Sarah Kempton and between us we created the show.

“We wanted to try a ‘longform’ format around a murder mystery. We workshopped for months trying to create a rough structure so that we could stick to time and include the audience as much as possible.

“Five of us performed the first CSI show above a packed pub in the City of London back in May 2014. More players have since joined the troupe and collectively we have refined the structure of the show to the well-oiled version we are performing today.

“A lot of the troupe are professional actors or performers, which usually includes a little improv in the training. I personally used to perform as a stand-up comic but found the touring around a bit lonely.

“You’re always with rival comics, there was no sense of community or friendship. So I quit and a comic friend said I should try improv because I was good at making up stories on the spot.

“I didn’t even know it was a thing to try, but I went on a course with the Spontaneity Shop and loved it. Never looked back. Now I tour with friends.”

One cast member who sadly won’t be able to make the group’s next show at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Altwood Road, Maidenhead, is Sarah Kempton — who hails from the town.

Sarah, who went to Newlands Girls’ School, had been looking forward to a homecoming gig.

But just a few weeks after the show on Saturday, June 23, was booked, the actress was cast in the summer rep season at Theatre by the Lake in Keswick.

“I was thrilled to be cast by Theatre by the Lake,” says Sarah, “but so sorry that it means I can’t do my hometown gig with Crime Scene Improvisation.”

As a jobbing actress, not being able to make every performance of CSI is factored into the fluid way the group has operated for the past four years.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength,” says Sarah. “We now have a cast of nine but we usually perform with six of us, meaning that when one of us gets other acting work, we can take it.”

As the name suggests, Crime Scene Improvisation is a hilarious murder mystery completely improvised from audience suggestion. No one knows who the killer is — not even the cast!

The audience provides the victim’s name, their profession and how they were killed. From there the cast improvise a comedy play set during the aftermath and investigation.

With the help of the detective, the audience gets to grill the suspects in a police line-up before identifying the murderer.

“The play becomes a surreal crime comedy,” fellow cast member Rachel Thorn says. “Every show is unique. We’ll miss Sarah but we can’t wait to see what the Maidenhead audiences come up with!”

The Norden Farm show on Saturday, June 23, is the last before the cast decamp for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where Crime Scene Improvisation enjoyed a sell-out run in 2017. Other previous successes have included this year’s Brighton Fringe and a number of seasons at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.

With so much free-flowing creativity involved, have any of the group’s performances ever taken too unexpected a turn?

“Most of our shows tend to take an unexpected twist in terms of the plot,” says James, “but some of the choices we make on stage can also cause chaos.

“Nicola once played a mute for an entire show and Lee had to perform a striptease — but we love it when the audience get totally involved, even by accident.

“At a gig in Reading we were at the very end of the show when two girls walked on stage through a side door. They were shocked and so were we but they wanted to stay so took seats at the back. They then watched what must have seemed to them the most bizarre four minutes of a show. But they loved it and were even shouting for who they thought the murderer was!”

Tickets for the Norden Farm performance are £14. The show starts at 8pm and is recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information and to book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.norden.farm