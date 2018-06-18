Win tickets to see ‘Awful Auntie’ at the Hexagon

A TOURING theatre show based on David Walliams’s bestselling children’s book Awful Auntie is coming to the Hexagon next month — and Henley Standard readers can win two family tickets worth £60 each.

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger.

Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened.

But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful auntie — and her owl, Wagner!

From the Birmingham Stage Company, who produced an award-winning adaptation of Walliams’s earlier book Gangsta Granny, comes an amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful auntie.

The show, which runs from July 11 to 15 and coincides with the Henley Festival, is the continuation of a nationwide tour that began at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow, last September.

Walliams, who is also one of the judges on Britain’s Got Talent, said at the time: “The Birmingham Stage Company’s Gangsta Granny is truly brilliant, so I’m hugely excited that they’re now bringing Awful Auntie to the stage. It promises to be a thrilling show and a total hoot — Wagner and I can’t wait to see it!”

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning tickets is correctly answer the following question:

Q. What is the name of Aunt Alberta’s pet owl?

Send your answer, together with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Awful Auntie competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 22, and will be notified by phone.

The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative.

The editor’s decision is final and the usual Henley Standard competition rules apply.

