Learn to act

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
THE Chiltern Players are to host a drama workshop with professional actor Richard Warwick.
This will be held at Peppard war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on September 1 from 10am to 2pm.
Tickets cost £10 or £5 for students. For more information, call 07512 392625.
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say