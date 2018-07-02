If the play’s your thing... apply now

CALLING all playwrights — the Oxford Playhouse has opened applications for its free year-long writers’ attachment programme.

Led by the award-winning playwright and director John Retallack, Playhouse Playmaker offers new and emerging playwrights the chance to develop their skills as part of a small, supportive group of writers.

Now in its fourth year, the scheme allows up to seven writers to attend monthly Saturday workshops from October to June, covering everything from character development to writing techniques.

Each writer will receive feedback on their scrips as well as individual mentoring from John Retallack and practical, professional support from Oxford Playhouse.

For more information, email playmaker@

oxfordplayhouse.com or visit the theatre’s website and click on “Artist Development”.

The deadline to apply is Monday (July 2).