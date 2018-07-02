Monday, 02 July 2018

Awfully good news

THE winners of family tickets worth £60 each to see a production of David Walliams’s Awful Auntie at the Hexagon in Reading are eight-year-old Oscar Sheppard, of Cromwell Road, Henley, and Mrs Vicki Kendal of Halls Lane, Waltham St Lawrence. Both correctly answered that the name of Aunt Alberta’s pet owl is “Wagner”. The show is running at the theatre in Queen’s Walk from July 11 to 15.

