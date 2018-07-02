Awfully good news

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
THE winners of family tickets worth £60 each to see a production of David Walliams’s Awful Auntie at the Hexagon in Reading are eight-year-old Oscar Sheppard, of Cromwell Road, Henley, and Mrs Vicki Kendal of Halls Lane, Waltham St Lawrence. Both correctly answered that the name of Aunt Alberta’s pet owl is “Wagner”. The show is running at the theatre in Queen’s Walk from July 11 to 15.
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say