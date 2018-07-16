Actors follow their Homering instinct

CAN you hear the sound of the sea — the beguiling song of the Sirens, and the sighing of the silvery surf as Calypso calls to Odysseus?

On Tuesday (July 17), Henley’s Acorn Music Theatre Company returns to White Pond Farm in Stonor — where it last year staged a well-received production of Hiawatha — with another classic stage adaptation.

Subtitled “The man who took 10 years to get home” the group’s adaptation of Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey is being performed nightly at 7.30pm until Thursday (July 19).

We join Odysseus as he attempts to journey home from Troy. Led astray by goddesses and nymphs, and stranded by sea monsters, will he ever make it back to see his beloved Penelope? Or, tired of waiting, will she choose one of her many unsuitable suitors to take his place?

The show is directed by Rachel Wojcicki and Acorn’s creative director, Gail Rosier and includes atmospheric lighting and haunting original music.

Adult tickets are £12 in advance or £15 on the door, with children and students priced £8. For more information and to book, email acornmusictheatre@

gmail.com or visit the group online at www.acornmusic

theatrecompany.co.uk