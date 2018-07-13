Mystery and intrigue kept us guessing to the end

Fatal Encounter | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Tuesday, July 10

IN the fourth production from the Made for Windsor repertory team, director Patric Kearns gave us an intriguing puzzle of a story in Francis Durbridge’s Fatal Encounter.

This had blackmail, secrets and guilt and a series of characters whose lives intertwined more than they realised.

Book publisher Howard (Anton Tweedale) is concerned about his wife Joanna’s state of mind (a neurotic Julia Main).

She seems to have been tipped over the edge by a recent experience that she won’t divulge.

Add to the mix acquaintance and business partner Grace, her flaky ex Perry, not to mention an MP’s wife and a mysterious art dealer, and the stage is set for mystery and intrigue.

Then inspector Chris Coldwell (a gung-ho, omniscient Chris Casey) comes striding in...

Taking us back into a world of rotary dial telephones, chintzy decor and power suits, yet with timeless themes of power games and manipulation, this thriller had many twists and turns.

As stories were told, behaviours explained and the list of potential culprits was whittled down, there was much entertainment to be had as we played a guessing game.

Until Saturday (July 14).

Natalie Aldred