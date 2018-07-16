‘No ticket’ theatre show to give the NHS a check-up

A THEATRE show coming the Eyot Centre this Thursday (July 19) wishes the NHS a happy 70th birthday — and many more to come?

Starting at 7.30pm, Mikron Theatre Company’s Get Well Soon gives the health service a thorough check-up.

Now in their 47th year of touring, the group are always firm favourites at the Wargrave Road venue, with a track record of delighting audiences nationwide with their fun and fresh shows.

This time around, all is not well at St Monica’s Hospital. They’re on life support — facing bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A&E.

Hospital boss Simon talks the talk but can he walk the walk? His dad’s had a stroke and his daughter’s in revolt. Now hungry businesses with an eye on profits are after a slice of the action...

A Mikron Theatre Company spokesman said: “Seventy years ago, Nye Bevan gave us free health care for all. Can his dream survive the demands and pressures of the 21st century? Can Simon find a cure for his family troubles? Can Nurse Danuta save the day with her pastries and proverbs?”

With tunes, transfusions and titters, join Mikron as they make a surgical strike on the state of our NHS.

Playwright Ged Cooper is writing for Mikron for the first time and has had a great time getting her teeth into Get Well Soon.

“I love Mikron’s theatrical style — lively and accessible, with a social conscience. You laugh a lot at a Mikron play, but then you go away and think. So I was thrilled when they asked me to write about the NHS on its 70th birthday.

“I had so many ideas whirling round my head. I feel so strongly about the NHS, a uniquely British achievement, that to research and write about it was an honour and privilege — and great fun!”

Marianne McNamara is Mikron’s artistic director, and explains why the NHS is a classic Mikron show.

“Get Well Soon celebrates the fantastic NHS in its 70th year. We’ve commissioned a show that is packed with original music that celebrates and highlights the importance of this unique British institution.

“The NHS is dear to my heart, I doubt that there is anyone in the United Kingdom that hasn’t benefited from it and it’s free. We are so lucky and there is so much to celebrate. I hope it will continue for many years to come.”

There is no need to book tickets for Thursday’s performance — just turn up and a collection will be taken after the show. For those wishing to enjoy a picnic beforehand, the grounds are open from 6pm.

The Mikron spokesman added: “Please note, this is an outdoor show with the option of a shelter if the weather is bad. Please bring your own chairs and blankets and dress appropriately for a British summer — we suggest wellies and sunscreen, waterproofs and sunhats!”

For satnav purposes, the Eyot Centre’s postcode is RG9 3JD.

For more information call (01491) 578658 or email davemcewen@btinternet.com

About the Mikron Theatre Company

Mikron Theatre Company are currently embarked on their 47th tour. This unique company travel around the country, by van in spring and autumn and, in summer, by the inland waterways on their vintage narrowboat, Tyseley, playing to approximately 130 venues this year!

Based in the village of Marsden, at the foot of the Yorkshire Pennines, Mikron Theatre Company annually contract a company of four actor-musicians and commission two shows with original music. The shows, routed in social and contemporary history, tell the stories of ordinary people caught up in big events, always in a way that is witty, fun and accessible.

Mikron Theatre are really pleased to have been welcomed into the Arts Council England’s national portfolio. For more information, visit www.artscouncil.org.uk/NPO