Theatre company barging in

A THEATRE company that tours the country on a narrowboat is bringing two of its shows to the Waterfront Café in Benson on Tuesday (July 31).

Mikron Theatre Company will be wishing the NHS a happy 70th birthday with its 3.30pm performance of Get Well Soon, then telling the revolutionary story of the Suffragettes with Revolting Women at 8pm.

Tickets for both shows are £12 with concessions £8 and must be booked in advance by calling (01491) 835631. For more information, visit, www.mikron.org.uk