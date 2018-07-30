Theatre company barging in

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
A THEATRE company that tours the country on a narrowboat is bringing two of its shows to the Waterfront Café in Benson on Tuesday (July 31).
Mikron Theatre Company will be wishing the NHS a happy 70th birthday with its 3.30pm performance of Get Well Soon, then telling the revolutionary story of the Suffragettes with Revolting Women at 8pm.
Tickets for both shows are £12 with concessions £8 and must be booked in advance by calling (01491) 835631. For more information, visit, www.mikron.org.uk
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say