Monday, 06 August 2018

Duck tales at Kenton

UPPER school girls at Rupert House School in Henley starred in a production of HONK! at the Kenton Theatre.

This was the story of an ugly duckling who is enticed away from his parents by a cheeky cat.

Ugly also has a close encounter with the Flying Squad, led by Greylag and Dot, who try their hardest to help him find his family. Ugly finally meets the lovely Penny and together they set up a new life for themselves in the duck pond.

Marketing manager Jenny Ovstedal said: “The year 6 girls showed total commitment to the production from start to finish and each one performed their role incredibly well.

“There were very comical performances from the four ducklings and the very friendly and kind bullfrog. The rest of the upper school were equally enchanting playing their roles as the poultry (year 5), Flying Squad (year 5), cats (year 4) and froglets (year 3).

“The very talented art teacher Kelly-Jayne Poulter played a massive part in creating some fantastic props, costumes and the set design.

“All in all, it was a great team effort and thank you to all staff and parents for their help and support along the way.”

