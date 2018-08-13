Politics for children

A SHOW that teaches children the importance of politics is being staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

How Does This Politics Thing Work Then? is recommended for ages seven and above and is presented by Comedy Club 4 Kids and Simple Politics.

It focuses on helping youngsters understand how politics works in a clear, informative and fun way. Give your children an introduction into the world of politics through a fun, hour-long show.

Tickets are £10 (£8 under 16s), family and friends (four people) £32 from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org