Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Politics for children

A SHOW that teaches children the importance of politics is being staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

How Does This Politics Thing Work Then? is recommended for ages seven and above and is presented by Comedy Club 4 Kids and Simple Politics.

It focuses on helping youngsters understand how politics works in a clear, informative and fun way. Give your children an introduction into the world of politics through a fun, hour-long show.

Tickets are £10 (£8 under 16s), family and friends (four people) £32 from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33