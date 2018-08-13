Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stories of adventure

PREPARE to go under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle as four tales of adventure are brought to the stage at the Wycombe Swan with live music and puppetry.

Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, adapted from the bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffer weaves together four stories and will be performed on Monday and Tuesday next week (August 13 and 14).

Donaldson is a multi-award winning author who is best-known for The Gruffalo, which has sold more than 13 million copies.

Tickets are £15 each, a family package (two adults and two children) £50 from the box office on 01494 512000 or visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33