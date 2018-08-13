Stories of adventure

PREPARE to go under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle as four tales of adventure are brought to the stage at the Wycombe Swan with live music and puppetry.

Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, adapted from the bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffer weaves together four stories and will be performed on Monday and Tuesday next week (August 13 and 14).

Donaldson is a multi-award winning author who is best-known for The Gruffalo, which has sold more than 13 million copies.

Tickets are £15 each, a family package (two adults and two children) £50 from the box office on 01494 512000 or visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk