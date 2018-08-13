Autumn show

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
THE Chiltern players will perform Teechers by John Godber at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road from October 11 to 13 (Doors open at 7.30pm).
To buy tickets, visit
www.chilternplayers.co.uk
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say