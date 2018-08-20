Fantastic felines were top cats

Cats | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Tuesday, August 7

HAVING been lucky enough to see Cats in the West End as a child, I was looking forward to all the old favourites I knew so well — and this company brought us a real treat.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical interpretation of TS Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats provides scope for all manner of creative roles and the Jellicle Cats, Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer, Macavity, Growltiger, Mr Mistoffelees, Bustopher Jones, Jennyanydots, Skimbleshanks, and of course Grizabella and Deuteronomy, were truly a delight for cat lovers and music lovers alike.

From the stage setting, an homage to the Eighties production I saw, which brought memories (as it were) flooding back, to the fantastically outfitted feline creatures clearly loving their roles and bringing energy and enthusiasm, everybody did the whole show proud.

Maddy Daly as Grizabella had an astounding voice and was well supported by every other member of the company, who brought us wonderful and melodic musical turns.

It was a delight to see these kids all pull together to capture the qualities and the extraordinary moonlight lament, silent stalking and prowling of this domesticated animal, as crystallised by the writings of Eliot and Lloyd Webber.

West End-worthy stuff. Encore!

Natalie Aldred