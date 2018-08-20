Magician at spring

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
A MAGICIAN will perform at the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch next Thursday (August 23) from 7pm.
Nicolas Clement will take to the stage in a marquee in the garden and will also go round tables for close-up magic.
Tickets are £7.50 in advance either from the pub or call 0118 969 9878.
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say