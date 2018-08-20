Acting workshop

A DRAMA workshop hosted by the Chiltern Players will be held at Peppard war memorial hall on September 1.

The event will be run at the Gallowstree Road venue by professional actor Richard Warrick from 10am to 4pm.

Topics covered include timing, positioning, posture, how to move, how to stand still, listening to and responding to the cues.

Beginners and more advanced performers are welcome. Tickets are £10 or £5 for students and comfortable clothing and shoes should be worn. Tea and coffee will be provided but participants should bring a packed lunch.

For more information, call 0751 239 2625 or visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk