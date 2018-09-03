Hislop’s new play is about to premiere

THE Watermill Theatre in Bagnor near Newbury is to host the world premiere of Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s new satirical play, Trial by Laughter.

Based on the pair’s critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 drama, this tells the story of a forgotten hero of free speech, William Hone, a bookseller, publisher and satirist who was at the centre of one of the most remarkable legal cases of its time.

Following the success of Hislop and Newman’s First World War play, The Wiper Times, which premiered at the Watermill in 2016 before touring the UK and transferring to the West End, Trial by Laughter will play at the Watermill from Thursday, September 20, to Saturday, October 27.

The cast includes Helena Antoniou (Lady Hertford), Philippe Edwards (Sidmouth), Jeremy Lloyd (Prince Regent), Peter Losasso (Cruickshank), Nicholas Murchie (Justice Abbott/Duke of York), Joseph Prowen (Hone), Eva Scott (Lady Conyngham / Sarah), and Dan Tetsell (Lord Ellenborough).

Meanwhile, the 220-seat venue will also host its first artisan craft fair next month.

Running from 10am to 3pm on Friday, September 14, the event will feature 25 specially selected stalls showcasing an exciting range of locally made individual artisan crafts and food items.

From hand-painted silk scarves and upcycled vintage cutlery to organic artisan cheese, the fair offers the opportunity to find unique gifts or to treat yourself.

Lunch and refreshments will be available throughout the day to enjoy in the bar and gardens.

Organised by the Friends of the Watermill committee, the Artisan Craft Fair is a fund-raising event to support the theatre, which is a registered charity.

The Watermill hosts a number of fairs throughout the year, including a Christmas Fair, which will this year take place on Friday, November 9.

Entry to the artisan craft fair is £2 on the door and there is free parking.

For more information, visit www.watermill.org.uk