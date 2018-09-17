Festival heading for a spectacular finish

A CELEBRATION of 250 years of circus as an art form will help bring the 2018 Reading on Thames Festival to a resounding close this weekend.

Some of the remaining events have now sold out but tickets for the majority are still available.

Tonight (Friday) at 7pm, the studio at Reading College’s Kings Road campus is the venue for a performance of Glitter Face by the Reading Rep Young Company.

Seven friends pick their way through a festival looking for their missing friend and exploring how their world of hedonistic escapism both improves and deteriorates their mental health. Witty and humorous, the drama aims to throw new light on a still taboo subject.

For more information, visit www.readingrep.com

Tomorrow night (Saturday) from 6.30pm to 9pm it’s time to “Roll up, roll up” to Caversham Court Gardens for a colourful performance by Cirque Bijou.

Fresh from performing at Lumière London, the group will be hosting A Circus Soirée — an immersive evening of the most contemporary of circus.

A spokesman for Cirque Bijou said: “Combining traditional skills and daredevilry with modern technology, live music and sophisticated styling, you will witness beautiful, graceful and inspiring performances against this unique riverside backdrop.”

An accessible event for all the family, tickets are £8 with concessions £5.

Running from 6pm to midnight on the same evening at venues across the town is the Reading Midnight Run.

Despite the name, this is a walking-pace event — an arts-filled, night-time cultural journey through urban spaces that aims to break down social barriers and provide a platform for genuine interactive creativity.

Tickets are £10/£5 without food and £20/£15 with food included.

Another walking-pace event running on both Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 2pm and 6pm is

“Up, Down and Along” by Laura Mugridge.

Starting from the Thames Lido on King’s Meadow, the performance piece is presented by the Sitelines theatre project in association with the festival.

A spokesman said: “Take a walk along the Thames Path with award-winning performer Laura Mugridge. Stories drawn from five current residents of Reading will unfold around you while you walk.

“Stop halfway for an outdoor silent disco! Along the way there will be music, comedy, stories and whatever weather Reading chooses on the day.

“This piece involves the audience walking for around 70 minutes with Laura and up to 20 other audience members.”

Tickets are £7 with concessions £5.

For more information and to book, visit www.

readingonthamesfestival.org or www.readingarts.com