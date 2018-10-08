School drama’s an education

AS the new academic year gets under way, the Chiltern Players have chosen a 1984 play set in a high school as their autumn production.

A fast-moving and highly entertaining comedy, Teechers by John Godber sets out to evokes life at a modern comprehensive.

Using the format of an end-of-term play, three school leavers — Salty, Hobby and Gail — perform an account of their time at Whitewall High School.

They focus on their lessons with Mr Nixon, the new drama teacher who ignites their passion for the stage with his idealism and belief that all children should be treated equally.

We follow Mr Nixon’s progress through two terms’ worth of mayhem and teenage angst, cynical colleagues and obstructive caretakers. After it seems he has made a difference to several children’s lives, the lure of a safer private school with much better teachers seems too tempting. But will he stay or will he go?

Teechers is playing at Peppard Memorial Hall from Thursday (October 11) to Saturday, October 13). Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8pm start and tickets are priced £9.

For more information and to book, call 07512 392625 or visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk

Tickets are also available from Occasions in Sonning Common.