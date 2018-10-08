Theatre named most welcoming for third year running

THE Mill at Sonning has been voted the most welcoming theatre in the South-East for the third year in a row.

Now it will defend its title as the country’s most welcoming venue at an awards ceremony at the Guildhall in London on Sunday, October 14. There are 11 other finalists competing for the prize in the UK Theatre Awards, which the Mill has also won for the past two years.

Voters are encouraged to assess venues for audience experience, including service, outreach projects and programming.

Sally Hughes, managing director and artistic director at the venue, said: “We are absolutely delighted. The regional award is a great accolade for us, particularly when we are marketing the theatre.

“It puts a good feeling into the business for all the staff and helps bring us together. We will be taking a big group of us up to London, which we are very excited about. It’s always a wonderful day at a fabulous event with great food, celebs and entertainment. If we can win the national award again it will be even better.”

Cassie Chadderton, head of UK Theatre, said: “This award is a chance to recognise the importance of theatres as valuable cultural hubs and the loyalty they can inspire.”