Dress to impress this summer

WITH so many festivals and events taking place this summer, it can be difficult to remember what you’re supposed to wear.

Henley Royal Regatta, the world’s most prestigious rowing event, will take place over five days from July 4 to 8 and has two main areas for spectators, the regatta enclosure and the stewards’ enclosure.

The former is open to competitors, supporters and the general public. There is no formal dress code and the atmosphere in the enclosure is relaxed.

The stewards’ enclosure is private for the benefit of its members and their guests.

Men are required to wear lounge suits, jackets or blazers with flannels and a tie or cravat. Ladies are required to wear dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee and will not be admitted wearing divided skirts, culottes or trousers of any kind. No one will be admitted wearing shorts or jeans.

The dress code also applies to children who are old enough to be in the enclosure. Babies and children under the age of 10 will not be admitted but are welcome in the regatta enclosure.

You can also enjoy the racing at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, which is a private members’ club but has hospitality packages for non-members.

Children under 13 may not wear trainers, jeans, sweatshirts or T-shirts. Those aged 13 and over must abide by the ladies’ and gentlemen’s dress code. Ladies must wear dresses and skirts, falling on the knee or lower. They are not to wear jumpsuits, leggings or trousers of any kind, unless medically required and deemed appropriate.

Gentlemen must wear a blazer and tie, or cravat, with chinos or flannels. Jackets must be worn at all times, unless in exceptionally hot weather. Anyone who does not conform will be turned away.

This year’s Henley Festival will be held at the royal regatta site from July 11 to 15 and has a strict black tie dress code.

So that’s dinner jackets, evening trousers and bow ties for men, long or short evening wear for ladies, sequins and sparkle.

Casual attire is not permitted and will result in entry being refused.