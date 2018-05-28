God exalts those who show humility

ONE day, two men sat watching News at Ten and reflected on their lives.

As the programme played in the background, one thought to himself, “Thank God, I am a grounded sort of person who treats other people decently.

“I’ve raised my children to know right from wrong. No one in my family has ever taken what wasn’t theirs, murdered anyone,

or broken any of the 10 commandments.

“We all go to church and we support local charities. Thank God we are not the types who seem to be making this world a hell for everyone.”

The other man was an alcoholic. He reflected on the mistakes he had made, the sins he had committed. He thought of the people whom he owed, the mess of relationships he had made, and silently begged a higher power to grant him mercy he didn’t deserve.

It is said that God humbles those who think too highly of themselves but exalts those who embrace their own weakness and humility.

Read Luke 18:9-14 if you would like to find Jesus’ take on this story. He had some extraordinary things to say to ordinary people — and his message is as challenging and as fresh today as ever.