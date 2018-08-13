Like a French poet, it’s good to dream

DO you sometimes dream in the dark cold days of winter of having a wonderful summer holiday in some exotic location — inspired, perhaps, by travel magazines?

Or are you dreaming now, as the long, hot summer continues, of snow-covered hills or lush-green grass?

As the song goes “Have you gotta dream — you gotta have a dream — to make your dream come true!”

It’s a wonderful thing to listen to children talking about their dreams for what they want to be when they grow up.

These need not cease in adulthood. Unless we have a vision — a dream — for the next phase in our lives, it is unlikely to happen.

The Bible tells us a lot about dreams and of how God has a dream — a vision — for each of us, having made us unique, with different gifts and talents, abilities and opportunities to be the individual he made us to be.

A French poet once imagined how God might talk to us about his dream for us and I quote it below — something to ponder in a quiet lull.

God’s Dream by Charles Peguy (1873-1914).

I myself will dream a dream within you…

Good dreams come from me you know…

My dreams seem impossible

not too practical

not for the cautious man or woman

a little risky perhaps

a trifle brash perhaps

Some of my friends prefer

to rest more comfortably,

in sounder sleep,

with visionless eyes…

But from those who share my dreams

I ask a little more patience,

a little humour,

some small courage

and a listening heart

I will do the rest…

Then they will risk and wonder at their daring

Run — and marvel at their speed…

Build — and stand in awe at the beauty of their building…

You will meet me often as you work…

in your companions who share the risk…

in your friends who believe in you enough

to lend their own hands

their own hearts to your

building…

In the people who will stand in your doorway,

stay awhile and walk away, knowing that

they too can find a dream.

There will be sun-filled days, and sometimes it will rain…

A little variety…both come from me.

So come now, be content

It is my dream you dream…my house you build,

my caring you witness, my love you share,

And this is the heart of the matter.